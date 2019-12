SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Volleyball Senior Right Side Hitter Sundara Chinn was selected to the NCAA DII South Central Regional All-Tournament team.

The Houston Native opened up the first round of the tournament with 17 kills against LSC foe, West Texas A&M. Her season high was 22.

In their semifinal match against Colorado School of Mines, Chinn totaled 10 kills and three block assists. Her attack percentage average was .318.