Chiefs want to build off milestone win

SAN ANGELO — Entering the 2019 season a Lake View football team hadn’t started its season with back to back wins since 1997. That changed when the Chiefs (2-0) beat Fabens 27-7, last Friday.

“The kids were pretty excited,” said head coach Hector Guevara.

“We enjoyed it (the milestone) after the game, but now we’re focused on tomorrow (Thursday) and that’s our goal.

Lake View will have a chance to win three games in a row for the first time since 2013 when they face Snyder at 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo Stadium.

“We need to respect them,” said Guevara. “They’re well-coached and a really good team. They have some great history in football, so we need to keep our expectations up and not be satisfied with the last two games. We’ve got to improve on all three phases of the ball game.”

Part of the team’s success can be credited to the defense. Last week they held Fabens to 88 total yards of offense, while senior defensive back Johnny Espinosa collected his third interception of the season.

“We really became a unit this year,” said Espinosa. “We hold each other accountable and it’s really helped us. In previous years that wasn’t really a thing, but our seniors stepped it up this year and we’ve become a good squad.”

Senior linebacker Logan Sanders added, “It (success) kind of started last year with Coach Lyons when he was the defensive coordinator. It was one of those things where he showed us how great we could be. He made sure we knew that we had something special and we just had to find it in ourselves. When we did, it was something great. It was more or less, this is our time, we’re not using excuses anymore. We’re here and we’re ready to go.”

The Tigers (0-2) are coming off a tough loss to Brownwood 70-3 and are trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2013.

Lake View and Snyder have a history. The two teams have faced each other 49 times, with the Tigers holding the all-time series lead at 31-17-1. Last season Snyder beat the Chiefs 61-21 in Snyder.