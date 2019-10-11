Chiefs trying to snap three game skid

SAN ANGELO — Since starting the season 3-0, the first time since 1983, Lake View has lost its past three games.

Every team faces adversity at some point during a season and the Chiefs (3-3) see their current losing streak as one of those times.

“The kids are excited,” said head coach Hector Guevara (on his team’s mentality). “They know its preseason. We want to win every game obviously, but we understand that good teams lose and I think we just got to keep working on what we need to do here and improve.”

Senior linebacker Logan Sanders added, “We haven’t been playing as a team really and everyone’s been kind of having their own problems and its been more of I’s. We’re just not being family like we were, but the past three weeks we’ve slowly gained it back. We started doing that a lot more, especially this week, its been a tought week, but we’ve all had a lot of fun.”

Last week, the Chiefs held a lead going into the final minute of its game with Brownfield but ended up losing 38-37.

“We’ve been kind of shooting ourselves in the foot, for the most part,” said Sanders.

Lake View is going into its last non-district game of the regular season against Herford (3-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday, at San Angelo Stadium.

“It’s a team game,” said senior defensive back Johnny Espinosa. “Every role needs to be appreciated and I just feel like we haven’t been appreciating every role. Every man has a job and we just need to get it all done.”

Last season Hereford beat Lake View 56-7.