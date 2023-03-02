SAN ANGELO, TX— The eighteenth-ranked Lake View Chiefs boy’s soccer team improved to 8-0 in district and 16-0-1 overall after their win against Sweetwater.

Christian Gatlin broke the school’s single-season scoring record dating back to 2011 with his two goals and has 30 goals on the season with four games left.

“The accomplishment is great. It’s just in the record book it doesn’t mean a lot. It’s definitely an accomplishment and it helped the team. I don’t do it for myself I do it for these boys,” said senior forward Christian Gatlin.

Tuesday night the Chiefs also broke a four-year record for most wins in a season with 16.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. It’s definitely something I’ll be able to look back at after I graduate. Being my fourth year, I think it’s a great accomplishment. I think it’s the team. The team is great and without them, this team would be not where it’s at right now,” said senior midfielder Jaidev Antu.

Their next opponent will be on the road against Pecos on Friday at 5 p.m.