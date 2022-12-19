SAN ANGELO, TX— The Lake View Chiefs boy’s soccer team begins their season Tuesday night against Lubbock Monterey at Old Bobcat Stadium.

The Chiefs are coming off a successful season, making it to the area round and finishing the season 13-6-1 overall and 7-1 in district play.

“We want to improve. The way we went out last year in the playoffs left a bad taste in our mouth, and the group we got coming back are returning most of that team from last year except three players. So, what we want is to go at least three rounds. Anything past that icing on the cake, but if we can get past the area round, that’s what we are shooting for,” said head coach Kyle Jones.

“I feel our team is solid, and it’s a lot better than last year. There are just a few little mistakes that we need to correct, and you know it was our first game, but I feel like we can accomplish anything we put our minds to. Overall, I am very confident in this team. I’m very proud of these boys. They’ve worked hard, and they are going to continue to work hard,” said senior forward Christian Gatlin.