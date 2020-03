SAN ANGELO — Jakob Charles struck out 10, allowed one hit, and pitched a complete-game shutout in Central’s 1-0 victory over Permian at Donsky Field on Tuesday.

Charles scored the game’s lone run for the Bobcats (6-5-1) in the bottom of the first on a fielder’s choice hit by Cayden Box.

Brian Ramirez tallied the Panthers (9-3-1) only hit on a single in the bottom of the fifth.

Central takes on Lubbock Monterey at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Lubbock Tournament.