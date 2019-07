ABILENE, TX– Central golf phenom, Ryann Honea finishes the AJGA Folds of Honor Junior Championship tied for 4th, after shooting a 73 in the final round of the three day tournament.

Honea finished the 3 day event +8, just four strokes behind the winner. She totaled a 224 through the 3 days (78, 73, 73). She also finished with 11 birdies.