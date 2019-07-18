Central’s Brent Davis Holds Annual Football Camp

SAN ANGELO– Elementary schoolers in second through sixth grade from across the Concho Valley attended Brent Davis’ Football Camp at San Angelo Stadium this week.

The three-day event gave Central head coach Brent Davis and his coaching staff an opportunity to teach kids the fundamentals of the game. In a time where players safety concerns spread across the football landscape, Davis is making sure the proper techniques are taught at an early age.

“Impacting kids that are in elementary is a big deal nowadays more than ever,” Davis said. I think football sometimes gets a bad rap, especially nowadays with head injuries and things, but we’re teaching kids way different now. The games safer than its ever been and to introduce that, and make sure parents and kids know at an early age is really important.”

The event also gave kids who dream of one day putting on the schools blue and orange, a chance to live out their dream for a few days.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Davis said. “We try to do this every year for our little kids. Our coaches get to come out and have some fun with these kids and hopefully, we can get them interested in Bobcat football for the future.”