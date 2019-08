SAN MARCOS — Central volleyball head coach Connie Bozarth won her 800th career game at the Ragin’ Rambler Tournament in San Marcos on Friday.

Bozarth has coached three Concho Valley teams, Bronte, Lake View, and Central, where she’s spent the last 18 years.

The Lady Cats swept all three of their opponents at the tournament and will compete in the Gold Bracket on Saturday.