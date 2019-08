SAN ANGELO– The Central Volleyball team started two a days this week at Lee Trevino gymnasium.

The Lady Cats ended their first season in District 3-6A as co-champions with Weatherford. Coming off an 11-1 district record, they start 2019 with one goal in mind, a sole district title.

Coach Connie Bozarth has six starters return from last year’s team with the addition of nine new players. Their first test of the season is just a few days away. The Lady Cats host Wylie at noon, on Thursday.