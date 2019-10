SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats may not have taken home the district title in team tennis, but their loss to Abilene High sent a message to the UIL that they are for real.

The Bobcats begin playoffs tomorrow morning with a bi-district match-up with Fort Worth Paschal. The team and head coach, Brent Abilez spoke on the upcoming match-up, and sending a message about tennis in West Texas.