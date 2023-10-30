SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both boys and girls swim teams for Central High School took home first place in the 60th San Angelo Swin & Dive Competition on Saturday afternoon.

Central competed against schools such as Midland, Odessa Permian, El Paso, Abilene Wylie and much more.

This now marks the halfway point of the season and back-to-back years of the Central swim program winning this annual event.

“It was definitely really exciting for us to get yet another win. The energy on this team is just completely ecstatic. We’re all very competitive especially against each other and ourselves trying to get new personal records and just beating our old times,” said Senior Lady Cats swimmer, Paula Brame.

Competing against schools in District 2-6A in the Swim & Dive competition gave this Central swim team a chance to measure themselves of district play, as they strive for another title to add to the record books.

“It’s definitely a good steppingstone because the San Angelo invite is basically the markup the halfway point of our season, and district is kind of the ending point where we want to be super-fast and where we’re winning. So, a big win at San Angelo invite is definitely a big motivator, it gets everyone pumped, gives everyone excited to swim fast for the rest of the season and be excited for district,” said Lady Cats swimmer, Jillian Dobbs.