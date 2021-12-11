SAN ANGELO– The Central Soccer teams hosted their annual alumni game that kicks off each season. This year the games meant something more as they collected donations for the Ronald McDonald House.



Former Lady Cat soccer player Torrin Martinez who graduated in 2020 was diagnosed with Leukemia and the team decided to raise money in honor of her fight with the disease.



Coach Ben Henry has been with the program for 15 years and decided to incorporate a new tradition when it comes to the alumni game.







