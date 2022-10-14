SAN ANGEO, Texas — The Central Bobcats continue to roll here with their fourth straight victory over Odessa, 57-34.

Tyler Hill continues to shine, as he gets the game’s first score using his legs to put the Bobcats up 7-0 early.

Tyler Hill would also connect with both Jacob English and Keevon Rice for scores in the first half.

Tyree Brawley even powered his way into the endzone at the end of the second quarter on a play where it looked like it would be stopped short for minimal gain.

The Bobcats now move to 2-0 in district play, and now looks ahead to Midland Legacy for next week.