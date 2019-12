SAN ANGELO — The Central and Lake View boys basketball teams will host the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament Thursday through Saturday at Ben Gordon Gym and Babe Didrikson Gym.

The three-day tournament features seven teams from across the state. Joining the Bobcats and Chiefs is El Paso Del Valle, El Paso Ysleta, San Antonio Brandeis, Colleyville Heritage, and Fort Worth Carter-Riverside.

Below is a list of each tournament matchup: