Central hosts first scrimmages of the season

SAN ANGELO– The Central boys soccer team hosted Odessa High and Midland Lee for their first scrimmages this season.

The Bobcats fell to the defending 2-6A District Champions, the Bronchos, 1-0. They beat Midland Lee, 2-1.

Central will open up the regular season against Amarillo Tascosa on on January 2nd in the GCISD Tournament.

