SAN ANGELO- The Central Bobcats opened up district play in 3-6A against Weatherford. The Kangaroos came into San Angelo Stadium, trying to spoil the Bobcats’ homecoming.

Malachi Brown and the Bobcats came out on fire, taking a 31-10 lead into the half, but the Kangaroos battled back. Central held off Weatherford’s late run to win, 45-38 to go 3-2 overall, 1-0 in district play.

Next week, the Bobcats go on the road to take on Euless Trinity.