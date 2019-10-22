CENTRAL FOOTBALL: Not time to panic yet

SAN ANGELO — After a loss to Richland Hills, Central is now 4-4 overall and 2-2 in District 3-6A.

Five teams in the district have losses, so it’s not time to panic yet for the Bobcats.

District 3-6A Standings:

  1. Euless Trinity (7-1; 3-1) 
  2. Richland Hills (2-5; 2-1)
  3. San Angelo Central (4-4; 2-2)
  4. Abilene (2-5; 2-2)
  5. Weatherford (5-2; 1-2)
  6. Fort Worth Haltom (3-4; 1-2)
  7. Hurst L.D. Bell (3-4; 1-2)

Central plays its second to last game of the season against L.D. Bell at 7 p.m. Friday at San Angelo Stadium.

