COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Central Bobcats kicked off play at the State 7 on 7 Tournament Friday afternoon in College Station, but couldn’t escape with a win. The Bobcats fell to Mansfield in game one 43-28, lost to North Forney in game two 40-34 and then dropped a game to Travis 48-22 to end the day. Central will compete in the Consolation Bracket on Saturday.