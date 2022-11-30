SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Bobcats boys basketball team is now 5-0 on the season coming off a win against the Midland Christian Mustangs on Tuesday.

The Cats started the season with three straight road victories, and have now picked up back-to-back home wins against San Antonio Cole and Midland Christian.

Last year the Bobcats captured the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament title for the first time in program history and hope their success so far this season carries on this weekend.

“After our game, we told them it was going to be a long weekend this weekend and next weekend. In order to repeat though, you have to go one game at a time. So, I think this group is focused on that. I think obviously our goal is to try to repeat and win it again, but at the same time hopefully, we can just keep them focused on this first game tomorrow and go from there”, said head boys basketball coach C.J. Villegas.

“It would just mean a lot to the team. It would mean a lot to the coaches, to everyone, and to the culture. Central has never won one, so it would be Central’s second time winning one,” said junior forward Kollin Allbright.

The Cat’s first game in the Doug McCutchen Memorial Tournament is Thursday, Dec.1, against Fort Worth Benbrook at 1:30 p.m.