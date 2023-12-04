SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats went a perfect 4-0, and took home the Doug McCutchen Memorial tournament championship win over Caddo Mills this past weekend.

Central advances to 8-1 on the season, and their confidence is through the roof after a phenomenal performance in their annual tournament.

“I think it was cool that my team kind of just stuck together through adversity. It came at many times during the tournament, and I was happy with the way that they just stayed together. Every obstacle that came, we fought it as one. I think as the host team, you’re always going to get everybody’s best shot. I wouldn’t say we had the easiest route either. I think we faced a lot of adversity, a lot of hard matchups, and we overcame that and I’m just proud of these kids,” said head coach, Rocky Feliciano.

This now marks the second time in program’s history that Central has won this prestigious tournament.

“It was a great experience, you know, knowing that it’s only been done once in central history, and to be a part of it, and do something like that with this group we have is great.” said junior point guard, Squeaky English.