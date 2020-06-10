Central adds Ballinger’s Jamal Anene to coaching staff

SAN ANGELO — Central has hired former Ballinger boys basketball head coach Jamal Anene as an assistant coach.

The Bobcats hired CJ Villegas as their new head coach last month after Dustin Faught accepted the head coaching job at Midland High.

“After speaking to coach Villegas and hearing what the job detailed, it intrigued me,” said Anene. “I thought it was kind of a unique deal. He told me that he wanted to specialize on the defensive side of things and I would specialize on the offensive side.”

Anene had spent the past four seasons as the Bearcats’ head coach, where he led them to playoffs every season.

“It was a very hard decision,” he said. “When you get in this field and you build that relationship with those kids it’s difficult.”

Last season the Bearcats finished with a 26-9 overall record, placed second in a competitive District 4-3A, and advanced to the area round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Bobcats were 8-22 overall and failed to make the playoffs.

“I felt like being with CJ and getting to know him and talk to him that it was going to be a good transition,” said Anene.

Central was realigned to District 2-6A with several of its old rivals in February.