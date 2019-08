EDEN — The Eden Bulldogs are working to earn their “E” ahead of the 2019 season.

Eden finished last season 6-4 overall and defeated Robert Lee in the de facto District 13-1A championship game. New head coach Shay Avants who came over from Robert Lee after 10 seasons, is looking to take the program a step further.

The Bulldogs are set to open the season on the road against the Blackwell Hornets on Aug. 31 at 7:30 pm.