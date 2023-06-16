SAN ANGELO, TX— “We are the same team. Nothing changed. We can still put up numbers on the board and impress everybody. We just got to go out and show who we are about,” said junior defensive back Dillon Medina.

Coming off of a 7-on-7 State Championship in 2022, the Miles Bulldogs are back in College Station this year to prove they have earned their spot to chase another title.

“Nothing less than a state championship like last year. Anything less than that would be disappointing. We have the guys to do it again this year. That’s the goal,” said junior wide receiver Cooper Ellison.

During 7-on-7 tournaments, athletes develop and compete against young talent during the off-season, and it ultimately transfers over to team chemistry.

“Some of the guys on this team will be with us at the beginning of the year. They will be with us for most of our careers in high school. It will help a lot with the chemistry,” said Medina.

The Bulldogs finished 8-3 overall last year in 2022 and have the same talent back. They have six returners on offense and seven on defense. The younger athletes have begun to play pivotal roles heading into the 2023 football season.

“A lot of kids are stepping up. Juniors have stepped up in big roles on this team, and we have younger kids that want to step up and play. It will help us a lot,” said junior quarterback Hayven Book.

The tournament will take place June 22-24 at Veterans Park in College Station, and Miles is ready to build skills and chemistry on the field that will hopefully transition into the fall season.

“I want to build with the team and have fun. I want to enjoy it since it’s my last time to do this 7- on-7 and bring home the gold,” said Book.