Brown heating up at right time for Bobcats

SAN ANGELO– In Central’s 45-38 win over Weatherford on Friday night, Malachi Brown might have played his best all-around game in a Bobcats’ uniform.

The junior quarterback finished the game with 370 total yards with six touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. An impressive stat-line, but it was his consistency, reads, and spark that shined.

“28 first downs, that’s a ton,” Central head coach Brent Davis said. “That means you’re driving the ball. That means you’re being consistent. We always talk about first downs being the most important part of our offense because they always turn into touchdowns. That’s your quarterback being efficient.”

Brown was hot right out of the gate. On the first two drives, he marched the Bobcats (3-2, 1-0) down the field giving them a 14-3 lead. At the end of the first quarter, he was 12-12 passing with 116 yards and two touchdowns. In the second quarter, he showed his versatility with on a 23-yard touchdown run and the Bobcats took a 31-10 lead into halftime.

“He’s gotten better and better,” said Davis. “At this time last year, he had played three games at a varsity 6A level. The more he plays the better he gets. He’s got very good confidence now.”

Weatherford (4-1, 0-1) made a comeback in the second half. In large part from the efforts of four-star recruit and Vanderbilt commit, Ken Seals.

“Not to brag about him, but he did outplay him and that’s not easy to do,” said Davis.

The victory over the Kangaroos gets the Bobcats headed in the right direction in District 3-6a. Last week Davis thought his team started district against the two best teams. With one of those games down, they’re on to the next one and it won’t be an easy task. The Bobcats go on the road to face No. 24 Euless Trinity this week, who beat them 70-28 last season and is coming off a 42-7 district win over L.D. Bell.

“This district is just very even,” said Davis. “I would say Trinity is outstanding and the rest of us are above average and it’s just one of those years where every week is going to be kind of like it was Friday.”

Bobcats Remaining Schedule:

Oct. 4th @ Euless Trinity 7 p.m.

Oct 11th vs Abilene High 7 p.m.

Oct. 18th @ Richland Hills 7 p.m.

Oct. 25th vs L.D. Bell 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 Bye

Nov. 8th @ Haltom 7 p.m.

Davis added, “Getting one at home under our belt was huge. The way this kind of sets up is you’ve got to win three of these (district) games. Now that won’t get you into the playoffs, but’s it’s really hard not to be if you can win those three.”