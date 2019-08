BRONTE– The Sterling City Lady Eagles beat Benjamin in the third place game of the White bracket in the Bronte Showdown on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles won the first set, 25-21. The Lady Stangs didn’t go down with out a fight in the second set.

It was back-and-forth late in the second set, but the Lady Eagles closed it out when Benjamin’s Savannah Hawkins knocked the ball out of points for the match point. Sterling City won the second set, 27-25 to win the match.