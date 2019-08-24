Bronte Showdown: Miles Fights Back to Beat Wink

BRONTE– The Miles Lady Bulldogs battled back to beat Wink in the Bronte Showdown Tournament and advance to the Gold Title game against the Bronte Lady Longhorns.

Wink won the first set, 25-22. But Miles came out hot in the second set, starting out on a 7-0 run. The Lady Bulldogs would maintain their lead in the second set to win 25-18, forcing a third and final set.

Miles pulled away late in the third set, winning 25-15 to punch their ticket to the Championship game in the Maroon Bracket against Bronte.