SAN ANGELO — The Miles Lady Bulldogs secured the gold medal in the Bronte Showdown on Saturday after defeating the Bronte Lady Longhorns in straight sets (25-17, 25-15).

Miles played in the Maroon Bracket of the Bronte Showdown, which serves as the winner’s bracket. The Lady Bulldogs defeated the Wink Lady Wildcats in the tournament semifinals after a three-set thriller (25-22, 25-18, 25-15) before defeating Bronte in the championship game.