Bronte more acclimated with sixman style of play entering Matta’s second season

BLACKWELL– Bronte is entering their second season as a sixman team under second year head coach Jourmain Matta.

The Longhorns finished 2018 4-6 and 1-3 in District 13-1A Div. 1. With Bronte entering their second season as a sixman team, Coach Matta says they are able to move a lot further along this year.

“Last year, we had to learn a whole new system and a whole new game all together,” Coach Matta said. “Then this year, there are still some things that they still have to learn and understand. But knowing the system this year has helped us a lot to get through some things.”

Bronte will begin their 2019 campaign at home to host Rising Star at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30th.