Brady’s Bauer, Wall’s Bumann sign with Angelo State

SAN ANGELO — Brady’s Walker Bauer and Wall’s Stuart Bumann were two of the 28 total high school commits Angelo State signed on National Signing Day.
The Bauer family has a long history at ASU. His dad played for the program and his brother Weston is currently a member of the Rams’ football team.
Last season, Bauer was named the District 13-3A Division II co-MVP. As a linebacker, he had 92 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. While on offense the Bulldogs used him as a multitool, rushing for 946 yards, and throwing for 1,444 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Bumann was a key contributor on Wall’s District 3-3A championship and regional semifinal playoff team. The 6’4, 220 lb, defensive end was described by head coach Jeff Girsch as, “a big framed kid with lots of potential.” In his senior season for the Hawks, Bumann had 66 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, eight sacks, 30 quarterback hurries, and five forced fumbles at defensive end.
So far the Rams 2020 recruiting class has 33 total players, 28 high school freshmen and five college transfers.
2020 Angelo State Football Signing Class
Kavon Townsend, WR, Oak Ridge
Beau Workman, TE/LB, Troy
Luke Youngblood, OL, Calallen
Drey Owen, QB, Azle
Elijah Wilson, DE, Houston Lamar
Leonard Randolph, DT, Atascocita
Hennessy Smith, LB, Byron Nelson
Cyris McDougle, DL, Allen
Abdel Qaiyyim, WR, Beaumont United
Zorhan Rideaux, ATH, North Shore
Darius Reed, ATH/WR, Houston Bellaire
Victor Holdman, LB, Mayde Creek
Walker Bauer, ATH, Brady
Drew Hocutt, WR, Frenship
Kyle Bradford, WR, Frisco Heritage
Trejuan Holmes, LB/OLB, Maybe Creek
Fredarien Lewis, OL, Hempstead
Bryce Nollkamper, OL, Houston MacArthur
Kel Williams, WR, Carthage
Connor Fisher, OL, Willis
Logan Douglas, LB, Frenship
Jalen Guillory, LB, Killeen Shoemaker
Stuart Bumann, DE, Wall
Ashton Wright, LB, Sunnyvale
Noah Pisek, OL, Reicher Catholic
Jeremiah Franks, DT, Garland Rowlett
Jatavian Neal, DB, Port Arthur Memorial
JUCO TRANSFERS
Jaiden Woodson, RB, Los Medanos
Christian Haangana, OL, Washington State
Blain Kruemcke, QB, Cisco College
Donovan Marshall, WR, Cisco College
Darrian Mcintyre, LB, Ventura College