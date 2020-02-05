Brady’s Bauer, Wall’s Bumann sign with Angelo State

SAN ANGELO — Brady’s Walker Bauer and Wall’s Stuart Bumann were two of the 28 total high school commits Angelo State signed on National Signing Day.

The Bauer family has a long history at ASU. His dad played for the program and his brother Weston is currently a member of the Rams’ football team.

Last season, Bauer was named the District 13-3A Division II co-MVP. As a linebacker, he had 92 total tackles, 37 solo tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. While on offense the Bulldogs used him as a multitool, rushing for 946 yards, and throwing for 1,444 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Bumann was a key contributor on Wall’s District 3-3A championship and regional semifinal playoff team. The 6’4, 220 lb, defensive end was described by head coach Jeff Girsch as, “a big framed kid with lots of potential.” In his senior season for the Hawks, Bumann had 66 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, eight sacks, 30 quarterback hurries, and five forced fumbles at defensive end.

So far the Rams 2020 recruiting class has 33 total players, 28 high school freshmen and five college transfers.

2020 Angelo State Football Signing Class

Kavon Townsend, WR, Oak Ridge

Beau Workman, TE/LB, Troy

Luke Youngblood, OL, Calallen

Drey Owen, QB, Azle

Elijah Wilson, DE, Houston Lamar

Leonard Randolph, DT, Atascocita

Hennessy Smith, LB, Byron Nelson

Cyris McDougle, DL, Allen

Abdel Qaiyyim, WR, Beaumont United

Zorhan Rideaux, ATH, North Shore

Darius Reed, ATH/WR, Houston Bellaire

Victor Holdman, LB, Mayde Creek

Walker Bauer, ATH, Brady

Drew Hocutt, WR, Frenship

Kyle Bradford, WR, Frisco Heritage

Trejuan Holmes, LB/OLB, Maybe Creek

Fredarien Lewis, OL, Hempstead

Bryce Nollkamper, OL, Houston MacArthur

Kel Williams, WR, Carthage

Connor Fisher, OL, Willis

Logan Douglas, LB, Frenship

Jalen Guillory, LB, Killeen Shoemaker

Stuart Bumann, DE, Wall

Ashton Wright, LB, Sunnyvale

Noah Pisek, OL, Reicher Catholic

Jeremiah Franks, DT, Garland Rowlett

Jatavian Neal, DB, Port Arthur Memorial

JUCO TRANSFERS

Jaiden Woodson, RB, Los Medanos

Christian Haangana, OL, Washington State

Blain Kruemcke, QB, Cisco College

Donovan Marshall, WR, Cisco College

Darrian Mcintyre, LB, Ventura College