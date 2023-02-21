SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Wall Hawks come out and dominate from start to finish against Ingram Moore 65-39. The Wall Hawks are winners of the gold ball and are cruising into the Area Round of the 2023 playoffs.

Wall will face City View this Friday at 6:30p.m in Stamford.

“I’m just happy for the guys. They came out and played really hard and wanted it. We get an opportunity to move forward, and we got a big game Friday, so we got to come out ready to play again and go back to work tomorrow. So, hopefully we can go get another one. I think we got a chance to go ways as I told them before the game, the playoffs, it’s just every game has its own season, just got to take one game at a time. I like our chances in each individual game if we do that and play to our ability. Hopefully we keep it keep it going moving on,” said head coach Travis Dawson.

The Brady Bulldogs get the upset win over TLCA 42-37. Brady knocks off the district 6-3A champs in heroic efforts. The Bulldogs will advance to the Area Round against Vernon. Date/Time of the game is TBA.

“It boosts our confidence; everyone expected us to go play baseball, but we knew we had the talent and the skill and the hard work to do what we needed to do. We came in here and won, all it takes is hard work,” said senior guard Israel Morales.