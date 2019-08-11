Brady Hungry for a Dominate 2019 Season

BRADY–

The Brady Bulldogs are ready to take over in 2019. With 14 seniors on this year’s team, they are eager to win a gold ball for the Brady community.

“Coming up to senior year, it just feels like we have a chance and it just feels awesome,” Senior Lineman Dylan Raybion said. ” You get that feeling that, man we really have a chance to do something great this year.”

Raybion was one of the many sophomores when Shay Easterwood first took over the head coaching duties in 2017. The Bulldogs finished 0-10 that season, and went 2-8 in 2018.

“Coming from, 0-10, all the way up to now, it’s insane,” Senior Cornerback Anthony Cook said. “I remember, we were all fighting. And now, they energy is different and you can tell things have changed.”

Brady’s last playoff appearance came in 2016. But their last postseason victory happen in 2009, and Coach Easterwood knows how special it would be for Brady to chance that this season.

“I’m from Brady, I graduated here in ’97, my parents graduated from here and Several of the coaches are from Brady. So it would mean a whole lot to us, simply because our community deserves that, and more importantly our kids deserve that,” Easterwood said.

The Bulldogs open up their season on the road at Ballinger at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30th.