Brady honors senior baseball players

BRADY– Brady honored its 10 seniors baseball players at its baseball field on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs had their season end prematurely when the UIL canceled spring sports in March. At the time they were 9-2 and were consider state contenders.

The group of seniors won the programs first district title and playoff game as sophomores and made it to the post season again as juniors.

Brady Athletic Director Shay Easterwood said, “they’ve been the backbone of the program and deserved a proper send off.”