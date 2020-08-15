Brady approaching upcoming season with ‘win the day’ mentality

BRADY — Brady is looking to a replace a large senior class, who improved each season under head coach Shay Easterwood.

The group doubled the Bulldogs win total from the previous year and finished with a 4-1 record in district last season.

But the program doesn’t see that as a problem.

The Bulldogs have several returners on the offensive and defensive line, along with district newcomer of the year Adrian Medrano at linebacker.

In a new district with a few familiar foes and some newcomers, the Bulldogs are approaching this season with a ‘win the day’ mentality.