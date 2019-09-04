Bobcats learning from past mistakes

SAN ANGELO — The first week of the season didn’t go the way Central wanted it to falling 54-21 to Kileen Shoemaker.

This week the Bobcats (0-1) welcome Del Rio to town for their home opener at San Angelo Stadium. Central head coach Brent Davis acknowledged his team made plenty of mistakes last week, but going into this week he focused on two things.

“We have to open field tackle way better,” Davis said. “It was like trying to tackle a rabbit out there against Shoemaker. Those guys were fast and quick. But we have to open field tackle better. We have to game tackle, open-field tackle a lot better. Then on offense, we have to eliminate the penalties. We had like 18 penalties total and 11 of those were on offense. That’s ridiculous and unacceptable and you can’t win doing that. I think we had some first-game jitters. I think a lot it was just trying too hard. Let’s just play the way we’re coached. Let’s get out there and run our offense as we do in practice and we will. We were just kind of the first rattle out of the box and we didn’t handle it very well. But I do think we learned from it.”