Bobcats hold first football workouts of 2020

SAN ANGELO — The Central football team hit the practice field for the first time in 2020 on Monday.

The Bobcats were unable to hold their annual spring game in May and haven’t been in the weight room since March due to the recent pandemic.

“It’s important to these young people, it’s important to this town, and its importance to our country, I think to get some semblance of sports back,” said Central head coach Brent Davis. “It’s a rallying cry for people. To me, sports is the best thing we have in society that brings people together. When we have it back to normal, I think it’s going to do wonders for our country. I hope”

The UIL released guidelines for strength and conditioning programs and sports specific workouts, last month. The current rules allow student-athletes to participate in up to two hours per day of strength and conditioning workouts Monday through Friday.

In addition, they can spend 90 minutes per day on specific sports instruction with no more than 60 minutes per day in one sport.

“We’re doing about 45 minutes of football every day and just reintroducing some things, but we really haven’t lost much of that,” he said. “They retain quite a bit of it and we’ve got a veteran team. So those things are really an advantage right now.”

Central opens its season on the road against Killeen Shoemaker on Thursday, August 27th.