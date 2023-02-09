SAN ANGELO, TX— Being on the same team as a sibling has a unique dynamic. Meet Jacob and Christian English. Playing sports together started at a young age and with Christian moving up to varsity and joining his older brother this season, the competitiveness doesn’t stop.

“I’m better at basketball he can have football,” said sophomore point guard Christian English.

“He can’t see me. He’s always going to be little bro,” said senior shooting guard Jacob English.

Both of the brothers have now played basketball and football at Central High School, but this is the first year they are on varsity together.

“It’s good because you already have a bond, so it’s already easier to play with somebody that you’ve known for so long,” said Jacob.

“It’s just fun getting to play with your older brother because a lot of people aren’t able to do that,” said Christian.

The perspective of seeing the dynamic between the two brings a different style of coaching.

“The conversations they have on the bus, in the locker room, how they interact with each other is obviously something different. Before the last game we just kind of explained he is only going to get a few more of these times that he gets to play basketball with his brother so hopefully that made a little impact on him,” said head coach C.J. Villegas.

As a senior, Jacob is cherishing his last year playing for Central and most importantly, hopes the best for Christian’s future once he graduates.

“Basically just doing the best we can to compete and then hopefully he gets looked at,” said Jacob.

As brothers, it’s only fitting that they have the same overall goal in mind.

“The goal is to get Jacob a gold ball because he hasn’t gotten a gold ball yet, so that’s all I really want to do for him,” said Christian.

“Hopefully win a gold ball but we can only hope for that one, but I feel like we are working enough to make it happen so hopefully that can be a memory of mine,” said Jacob.