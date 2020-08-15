Blackwell ready to continue it’s successful run

BLACKWELL — Blackwell has put together an impressive three year run.

During that span the Hornets are 35-3, finishing each regular season undefeated, and are coming off their deepest postseason run, advancing to the state semifinals in 2019.

The target will be on their back this season.

They’ve got a difficult non-district schedule. District 6-1A Division II opponent Loraine is expected to be better than its been in previous years and when the postseason arrives their region has some of the best teams the state has to offer.

Despite all of those challenges, the Hornets are planning on slowing down anytime soon.