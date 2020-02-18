PHOTOS: Driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after horrific wreck at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/AP) — In a wild finish to the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman took a scary ride along the track when he crashed trying to hold onto the lead.

Newman’s car flipped several times and crossed the finish line on its roof, engulfed in flames. You can see photos from the accident below:

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing with Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Ryan Newman (6) crashes as Denny Hamlin (11) and Ryan Blaney (12) battle during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne after crashing during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. Getting by is Chris Buescher (17). (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Ryan Newman (6) crashes during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. Getting by is David Ragan (36). (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Ryan Newman (6) lands on his roof after crashing during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. Behind Newman is Corey LaJoie (32) and Kevin Harvick (4). (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Ryan Newman (6) crashes into Corey LaJoie (32) during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Denny Hamlin (11) squeezes between Ryan Newman (6) and Ryan Blaney (12) along the front stretch to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ryan Newman (6) gets turned into the wall by Ryan Blaney (12) as Denny Hamlin (11) misses them along the front stretch to win the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ryan Newman (6) slides in front of the grandstands on his roof after crossing the finish line during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ryan Newman, left, flips his car as he crosses the finish line in front of the grandstands during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne as he collided with Corey LaJoie (32) on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.