Big Country FCA All-Star Festival returns to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO — The Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes is set to begin competition and celebration of the Class of 2021 during the Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA AllStar Festival.



This year’s event is scheduled for June 3-12 in four different cities and features more than 300 of the area’s top student-athletes participating in one of seven sports: football, basketball,

volleyball, baseball, softball, golf, and cheerleading.

The Big Country Chevy Dealers 2021 FCA All-Star Festival game schedule includes:



• Saturday, June 5: the 13th annual All-Star women’s basketball game and the 9th annual All-Star

men’s basketball game at Brownwood High School, both games presented by Abilene Bone and

Joint. The women’s game tips at 4:00 p.m. and the men’s game at 6:00 p.m.



• Monday, June 7 and Tuesday, June 8: the 2nd annual Big Country FCA All-Star golf tournament

on the Kingdom Course at Solid Rock Camp in Eastland. Tee time on each day is set for 8:30

a.m.



• Friday, June 11: the 8th annual FCA All-Star softball and baseball games in San Angelo,

presented by 1st Community Federal Credit Union. The softball game will first pitch at 5:00 p.m.

at the San Angelo Softball Complex while the baseball game starts at 5:30 p.m. and Donsky Field.



• Saturday, June 12: the 9th annual FCA All-Star volleyball game at Wylie High School in Abilene,

presented by Hendrick Medical Center. The match begins at 11:00 a.m.



• Saturday, June 12: the 22nd annual Myrle Greathouse All-Star Football Classic at Shotwell

Stadium in Abilene, presented by the Myrle Greathouse Foundation. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.



Tickets for each game will be available at the game sites for $5.00 each. An all-game pass can also be

purchased at each location for $18.00.