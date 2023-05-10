SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Cathy Choate, Paula Dowler, Chris Sarbach, and Randi Buche are some of the names that will compete in the pickleball tournament at Bentwood Country Club May 12-14.

“It’s kind of a cross between tennis, some racket ball, some ping pong, but it’s also its own thing. In tennis, you are running around a lot more. Pickleball it’s more consistency, lower shots, and bending those knees a little bit,” said assistant tennis professional and pickleball professional at Bentwood Allie Rike.

Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport, and last year it attracted 4.8 million players nationwide. Allie Rike hopes it brings a big community to the Concho Valley in the next few years.

“Something I’ve noticed when playing tennis on the east coast and the west coast is that it’s so big there right now, but I have a feeling it’s going to hit San Angelo in the next year because we get everything slowly coming towards the middle. I hope that it brings a great community. I hope we get more players here out at Bentwood. I also hope people start to enjoy it more,” said Rike.

This will mark the biggest tournament in San Angelo history for pickleball with 88 entries.

“Friday, we will have a singles day, so if you want to come out, we are starting at noon. Those days would be great good singles play. Singles are more difficult. You will see a lot more fast pace points. Saturday, we have gender doubles which will start at 8 a.m. Sunday, we will have mixed. This is our first tournament, so we want to gain experience. We are excited to bring the sport to San Angelo and are hoping that next year we will have a bigger turnout and we will learn from this year,” said Rike.

To find out how to enter future tournaments, visit bentwoodcc.com for more information.