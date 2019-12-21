Belles use late run to top Aggies

LAWTON, OK–Four Belles scored in double figures as Angelo State closed out on a 14-6 run to beat Cameron 99-89 on the road.

Catara Samuel and De’Anira Moore each totaled 22 points. Moore was one rebound shy of a double-double, grabbing nine rebounds. She also had seven blocks, which is a new season high.

Asia Davis totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds for the double-double, the first this season for the Midwest City, Oklahoma Native.

Sawyer Lloyd also scored in double figures, putting up 16 points. The Belles (6-3, 3-2 LSC) shot 48.5% from the field. Cameron (3-7, 2-2 LSC) 45.7%.

The Aggies only lead for 51-seconds in the first quarter, when Logan Collyer drilled a three to give Cameron a 16-13 lead. The Belles tied the game at 16 when Moore made a layup at the 1:56 mark.

Angelo State will return to action in 2020 to host UT-Permian Basin (6-5, 3-2 LSC) at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 2nd at the Junell Center.