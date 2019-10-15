Belles’ Travis McCorkle: ‘They need to be better’

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Soccer improved to 9-1-1 and 5-0-1 in the Lone Star Conference over the weekend with a 2-1 victory over UT Permian Basin on Saturday.

The Belles out-shot the Falcons, 29-3, with 15 shots on goal for ASU. Head Coach Travis McCorkle says their attack needs to improve.

“The challenge that I want to give to them is they need to be better,” McCorkle said. “One of the easiest ways to do that is watch the video and see where things worked, and see where things didn’t work.”

ASU leads the Lone Star Conference in shots with 216 and shots on goal with 118.

The Belles will travel to Canyon, TX to face West Texas A&M (4-5, 3-2 LSC) at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th.