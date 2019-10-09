Belles sweep weekly LSC volleyball awards

SAN ANGELO — No. 21 Angelo State shined bright in the Lone Star Conference spotlight Tuesday morning with a clean sweep of the weekly awards.

Senior right side hitter Sundara Chinn was named this week’s LSC Offensive Player of the Week after recording 25 kills along with seven blocks all while hitting a .301 in Angelo State’s wins over Texas A&M-Commerce and UT Tyler.

Sophomore defensive specialist Makenna Hanssen earned her second LSC Defensive Player of the Week honor of the season after leading the Belles with 35 digs and helping hold opponents to a .102 hitting percentage.

Senior setter Meghan Parker averaged 5.43 assists per set, which led to 38 total assists in ASU’s two weekend wins. Those numbers were good enough to earn her this week’s LSC Setter of the Week honor.

No. 21 Angelo State picks up action on Friday against Eastern New Mexico. First serve is set for 7 p.m. at the Junell Center.