SAN ANGELO– Sawyer Lloyd scored a game-high 18 points, Blakely Gerber had 14 points, and Angelo State defeated Texas A&M Kingsville 72-58 in a Lone Star Conference matchup on Thursday.



The Belles (10-11 overall, 7-3 in LSC) had four players score in double-digits for their seventh win in their last nine games.



ASU continues conference play with a matchup against Texas A&M International at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Junell Center.