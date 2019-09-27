Belles soccer knocks off St. Mary’s in conference opener

SAN ANGELO- The Angelo State Belles hosted St. Mary’s on Thursday night in their conference opener. The Belles knocked off the Rattlers 3-1, to go to 1-0 in LSC play.

The Belles took a 2-0 lead into halftime, thanks to goals by Ally Warren and Trenadey Scott. Avery McNeme added a beauty of a curler in the second half. She also added an assist on the night. Valerie Solis added two assists of her own.

The Belles will be back at home on Saturday afternoon, as they host Texas A&M-International. Kickoff set for 1pm.