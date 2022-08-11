SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State women’s soccer team has begun it’s 2022 campaign this week, as they prep for another season on the pitch.

Last season was another great year under head coach Travis McCorkle going 16-5-2 overall, 7-4-2 in Lone Star conference play including an 8-1 record at ASU Soccer Field. The Belles would finish the regular season sixth in the conference, but would run the table in the conference tournament, as they eye a three-peat in 2022.

“It would be awesome, I’m trying to fill my hand with rings. It is pressure for sure, but I feel like we perform well under pressure and that’s when we do our best so it would just be amazing and then get the new players in our culture of winning,” said Belles midfielder Mia Czarnecki.

