Belles Head Coach Nate Harris: 'we need everyone to be a weapon'

Sports

SAN ANGELO– With eight games remaining in the regular season, Lone Star Conference Basketball is really heating up.

The Angelo State Belles (12-6, 9-5) are in a three-way tie for fourth place with Eastern New Mexico (15-5, 9-5) and Tarleton State (15-5, 9-5). ASU Head Coach Nate Harris said he needs everyone to be a weapon during this final stretch.

The Belles will host the Greyhounds at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6th at the Junell Center.

