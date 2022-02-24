SAN ANGELO– Angelo State battled and nearly upset No. 4 Texas A&M Commerce falling 89-86 in a Lone Star Conference contest at the Junell Center on Thursday.



The Belles (14-12 overall, 11-4 in LSC) had won 11 of their last 13 entering the game and were tied for first place in the conference standings. The loss moves the team into fifth place in the LSC and puts them at 14-8 against regional opponents.



ASU will look to prove it belongs in the South Central regional rankings and close out its regular season on the right note against UT Tyler at 2 p.m. Saturday.