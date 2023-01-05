SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams got a huge win over number 13 West Texas A&M at home Thursday night.

The Belles won 60-53 in what was a back-and-forth game for the duration of four quarters.

Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant led the way in this one with 22 points and snatched 12 rebounds.

Madeline Stephens also had her way as she recorded a double-double against A&M. She put up16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Belles move on to 12-2 on the year and 7-1 in Lone Star Conference play.

ASU will be back in action this Saturday against Lubbock Christian at the Junell Center.